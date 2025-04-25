Srinagar, April 25: As the nation mourns the loss of 26 civilians who tragically lost their lives in the terrorist attack on Tuesday, April 22, Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a local ponywallah from Pahalgam, is being hailed as a hero for his selfless bravery. The 29-year-old sacrificed his life while trying to protect the tourists he had ferried to the Baisaran meadow from the militants. In a courageous act, Syed Adil attempted to disarm the attackers, and though he was fatally shot, his actions saved countless lives. His father, Syed Haider Shah, expressed immense pride in his son's ultimate sacrifice, saying, "I am very proud of him and his sacrifice."

Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who ferried tourists on horseback to the scenic Baisaran meadow, was the sole local among the 26 victims of the terrorist attack that unfolded on Tuesday afternoon. According to eyewitnesses, Adil displayed exceptional bravery when he attempted to confront the terrorists who opened fire on the tourists. Reports suggest that when the terrorists began targeting innocent visitors, Adil tried to wrestle a rifle from one of the attackers, but he was shot three times, twice in the neck and once in the shoulder. His valiant act, however, could not prevent the tragic loss of his life. Pahalgam Terror Attack News Update: 3 Pakistani Nationals, 2 Locals Among 5 Terrorists Identified Who Targetted Tourists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Syed Adil Hussain Shah's Mother Demands Justice

#WATCH | #PahalgamTerroristAttack | Anantnag, J&K | A local, Syed Adil Hussain Shah, died in Pahalgam Terror attack while trying to save the tourists. His mother says, "He left in the morning for work... He went up there. He tried to save others but lost his own life. He was the… pic.twitter.com/C89qD7Eeq2 — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2025

'I Am Proud of His Sacrifice,' Says Syed Adil Hussain Shah's Father

#WATCH | #PahalgamTerroristAttack | Anantnag, J&K | A local, Syed Adil Hussain Shah, died in Pahalgam Terror attack while trying to save the tourists. His sister says, "... We were devastated when we received this news... He was a very good son. He used to earn during the day… pic.twitter.com/osCKttPPgP — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2025

On Wednesday, the 29-year-old's body was brought back to his village, where hundreds of mourners gathered to pay their respects. His family, including his wife, parents, and five siblings, were devastated by the loss of their sole breadwinner. His mother, who had never imagined returning her son’s body instead of waiting for his return, wept inconsolably, while his father and siblings expressed their anguish over the brutal attack. Adil’s heroic attempt to protect the tourists, despite the imminent threat to his life, was recounted by his younger brother, Syed Naushad Shah, who learned of his death after a frantic search at the police station. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Houses of 2 Terrorists Demolished in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral and Bijbehara, Video Surfaces.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah attended Adil’s last rites, expressing his deep sorrow and paying tribute to the bravery shown by the young ponywallah. "Adil Shah's courage in trying to protect innocent lives will forever be remembered," Abdullah said. The Chief Minister also assured the family of full support, stating that the government would ensure they are taken care of in this time of unimaginable loss. The funeral was a sombre occasion, with hundreds of locals coming together to honour the sacrifice made by a man who embodied the spirit of Kashmiriyat through his bravery.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2025 02:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).