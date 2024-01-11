New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday extended the interim bail of former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik for six months on health grounds in a money laundering case.

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal granted the extension after Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED), did not object.

ASG Raju stated, "It may be extended. They have asked for six months. No objection."

The bench's order said, "Temporary medical bail of the petitioner was extended by six months as prayed for. List the main matter after six months."

In August 2023, the top court initially granted Malik an interim bail for two months on medical grounds, which was later extended by three months in October.

Malik had appealed to the apex court against a Bombay High Court decision rejecting his temporary medical bail plea.

Earlier, while seeking bail based on health reasons, Malik had claimed to be suffering from chronic kidney disease and various other ailments.

ED had arrested Malik in February 2022, alleging that he had illicitly acquired a property in Kurla with the assistance of Dawood Ibrahim's late sister Haseena Parkar between 1999-2006.

The ED contended that as Parkar managed Dawood's illicit businesses, the money was ultimately used for terror funding. (ANI)

