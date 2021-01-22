New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The Supreme Court has extended till February 25 its earlier order staying the Delhi High Court's direction asking 2674 undertrial prisoners,whose bail period was extended due to the COVID-19 lockdown, to surrender back to jails.

The apex court, on October 29, last year, had stayed the High Court's order asking undertrial prisoners to surrender in a phased manner between November 2-13, last year.

"The interim order passed on October 29, 2020 is extended till February 25, 2021. List these matters on February 26," a bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, S A Nazeer and Indu Malhotra said in its order on Thursday.

The bench was hearing an appeal filed by the National Forum for Prison Reforms (NFPR) against a high court order which decided that its blanket order extending all interim stays and bails granted prior to and during the COVID-19 lockdown would not remain in effect after October 31, 2020.

The NFPR in its plea before the apex court said the direction of the high court is completely against the spirit of the order dated Match 23, 2020 passed by it in which the high court had brushed aside, without even perusing, the eight recommendations/orders of its own High Powered Committee (HPC) appointed by the top court.

The plea said the high court order was passed by grossly misunderstanding the data presented to it and wrongly concluding that only three coronavirus cases existed among the 16,000 inmates.

Secondly, the observations regarding release of undertrial prisoners in jails on the allegation that they had committed heinous crimes was dealt with by the HPC carefully and reasons given, but these have not even been looked at, it said.

The high court in its order had said all undertrials whose bail period was extended have to surrender in a phased manner between November 2 and November 13, 2020.

