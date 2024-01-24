New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale was on Wednesday appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court, according to a government notification.

Once he takes oath, the top court will attain its full strength of 34 judges, including the Chief Justice of India.

Also Read | Emmanuel Macron India Visit: Boosting Cooperation in Defence, Trade, Students' Mobility Set To Be Focus of Talks Between PM Narendra Modi and French President.

While recommending his name earlier this month, the Supreme Court Collegium said it took into consideration the fact that he is among the senior-most high court judges and is the only HC chief justice from the Scheduled Caste.

He would become the third sitting apex court judge from a Scheduled Caste community. The others are Justices B R Gavai and C T Ravikumar.

Also Read | Republic Day 2024 Celebrations: Delhi Metro Services To Commence at 4 AM on All Its Lines on January 26, Says DMRC.

A vacancy arose in the apex court following the retirement of Justice S K Kaul last month.

Justice Varale's appointment came within a week of the SC Collegium recommending his name.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Prasarma Bhalachandra Varale, Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, to be a Judge of the Supreme Court of India, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," a law ministry notification read.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)