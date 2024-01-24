New Delhi, January 24: As the country is gearing up for the 75th Republic Day, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said on Wednesday that the metro services will start at 4 am on all its lines to facilitate the public to reach Kartavya Path to witness the celebrations on January 26. According to DMRC, the train services will be available at a headway of 30 minutes till 6 am and thereafter regular timetable will be followed for the rest of the day.

In addition, people who will be in possession of bonafide e-invitation cards/e-tickets for attending the Republic Day ceremony will be issued coupons on production of valid government-issued photo identity cards at stations to be valid for exit from Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro station only to reach the Kartavya Path, a DMRC statement mentioned. The same coupon will be valid for performing return journeys from these two stations only, it added. Delhi Metro Timings For Republic Day 2024: Metro Services to Commence at 4 AM on January 26, Says DMRC

Further, the statement mentioned that regular announcements will also be made inside the trains to inform the passengers so that they deboard at designated stations in order to reach their enclosures smoothly. The DMRC earlier said that the security checks for passengers have been intensified by the Central Industrial Security Force across the Metro stations from January 19 until January 27. The security has been beefed up in the national capital in view of the Republic Day celebrations. Republic Day 2024: DRDO To Showcase Nari Shakti, India-Made Hi-Tech Weapon Systems During R-Day Parade at Kartavya Path

Delhi Metro Timings For Republic Day 2024

Delhi Metro services to commence at 4:00 Am on 26th January.

The Delhi Police, on January 19, prohibited flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms, including paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) in the national capital. The prohibition has been implemented for 29 days--from January 18 to February 15--unless withdrawn earlier. In view of the celebrations, no flights will arrive or depart from Delhi Airport between 10:20 am and 12:45 pm from January 19 to January 26, according to an official statement from Delhi International Airport Limited.

