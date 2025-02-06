New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): In a move aimed at ensuring India's participation in the upcoming Senior Asian Kabaddi Championship, the Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday entrusted the elected governing body, which was formed in December 2023, with the authority to oversee the operations of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI).

A bench comprising of justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh asked retired Justice SP Garg, who had been appointed by the Delhi High Court as the administrative head of AKFI in 2018, to hand over the charge to the newly elected body.

Also Read | BJP-Led Government Has Taken Approach of 'Shantushtikaran' Not Tushtikaran, Says PM Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha (Watch Video).

Pertinently, the Court also directed the (elected) governing body to take all necessary measures to ensure the team's participation in the upcoming Kabaddi Championship in Iran from February 20 to 25, 2025.

The court clarified that the transfer of charge to the elected body does not mean that it has recognised the elected body or that certain issues regarding the elected body will not be required to be resolved.

Also Read | What Is Smartphone Vision Syndrome? Know All About Causes, Symptoms, Treatment and How To Protect Eyes.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by National Kabaddi players Priyanka and Pooja, who sought the court's permission to participate in the Senior Asian Kabaddi Championship (Women's).

The Supreme Court has instructed that the necessary actions be completed by February 11 to ensure the timely participation of the team in the tournament. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)