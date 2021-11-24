New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Centre and all Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) on a plea seeking direction to follow the reservation policies in admission in research degree programmes and recruitment of faculty members.

A Bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, B R Gavai and BV Nagarathna sought response from the Centre and all IITs on the plea alleging the institutes are not following the reservation policies.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Inaugurates ‘Chiraag Project’ at Krishi Madai Programme in Bastar.

The plea was filed by Sachichida Nand Pandey who also sought directions for cancellation of the appointment of non-performing faculty due to violation of reservation norms, formation of transparent recruitment policy.

It further asked for the creation of a mechanism for resolving the students/scholars and research harassment complaints and to constitute a committee of technical experts to review the performance of existing faculty.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: 20-Year-Old Youth Lynched By Group Of 15 People Over Suspicion Of Being Thief In Surat; 7 Arrested.

The process of taking admissions in the research programme and appointment of faculty members by the IITs are completely unconstitutional, illegal and arbitrary, stated the plea.

The plea also said that IITs are not following the guidelines of reservation as per the constitutional mandate, it added.

The IITs are also not following the transparent process of recruiting the faculty members which opens up the window for non-deserving candidates to enter IITs through connections that increase the chances of corruption, favouritism and discrimination, affecting the internal ranking and technological growth of the country, the plea alleged. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)