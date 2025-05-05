New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Central government, the National Medical Commission and the National Board of Examination on a plea that challenged the NEET PG exam 2025, which is slated to take place in two separate shifts.

A bench led by Justice B.R. Gavai issued notice to the aforesaid authorities and listed the matter to be heard next week.

Also Read | Leopard Sighting in Uttar Pradesh: Big Cat Attacks Man, Spotted Inside Remount Depot and Training Centre in Saharanpur; Rescue Operation Underway.

The plea filed by United Doctors Front (UDF) sought that the NEET PG exam 2025 be conducted in one shift to ensure transparency, uniformity in difficulty levels and equal standards of evaluation.

As per the plea, the conduct of NEET PG in two shifts with different question papers leads to inevitable variation in difficulty levels, thereby subjecting candidates to unequal standards of evaluation. "This violates Article 14 and Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantee equality before law and the right to fair opportunity," it states.

Also Read | Pune Horror: Teenager Rapes Minor Step-Sister in Public Toilet in Kondhwa, Incident Comes to Light After Victim Complains of Stomach Pain; Case Registered.

Thus, the plea seeks directions to respondent authorities to conduct the NEET PG 2025 exam in a single uniform phase/session and an interim stay on the examination scheduled for June 15, 2025.

The plea has also flagged certain other issues with the process of the examination, including the flaws in the normalisation method . "The statistical normalization process adopted by NBE lacks transparency, public consultation, or expert scrutiny", the plea states.

It further highlights that the NEET PG 2024, which was also conducted in two shifts, witnessed widespread concerns and representations regarding result discrepancies that remain unaddressed.

Moreover, it states that the normalisation formula operates on the flawed presumption that difficulty levels across shifts and the ability of candidates are identical.

The plea has been filed by Advocate Satyam Singh Rajput on behalf of UDF. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)