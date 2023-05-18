New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to Enforcement Directorate on former Delhi minister Satyendra Jain's plea seeking bail in a money laundering case against him.

Court also granted liberty to Jain to move the vacation bench of the top court with his plea, which challenged the Delhi High Court order dismissing his bail plea in the money laundering case against him.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Two Minor Boys Kill Their Friend Over Love Triangle in Bareilly; Accused Sent to Juvenile Home.

Earlier on May 15, Jain moved Supreme Court seeking bail in a money laundering case against him. He has challenged the Delhi High Court's order dismissing his bail plea in the money laundering case against him.

On April 6, the Delhi High Court dismissed the bail plea of Satyendra Jain. The HC while dismissing the Satyendar Jain bail plea stated that the applicant is an influential person and has the potential of tampering with evidence. Satyender Jain/applicant, at this stage, can't be held to clear the twin conditions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Hanuman Temple in Aligarh Bans Entry for Muslims, Issues Guidelines for Dress Code for Hindus Devotees.

The ED case is based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) complaint registered on the allegation that Satyender Jain had acquired movable properties in the name of various persons from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, which he could not satisfactorily account for. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)