New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to Maharashtra Government on one of the convicts, Abdul Rauf Merchant's, appeal challenging Bombay High Court order upholding his conviction and sentence in the T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar murder case.

A bench of justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta sought Maharashtra Govt response on the plea filed by Abdul Rauf Merchant.

Earlier the court has issued notice on another convict Abdul Rashid Dawood Merchant. Both of the convicts are brothers and convicted by Bombay High Court.

Gulshan Kumar was shot outside a temple on August 12 1997. The Mumbai Sessions Court has convicted Abdul Rauf but acquitted Abdul Rashid. But Bombay High Court upheld the conviction of Rauf and also convicted Rashid in the case.

Abdul Rashid Dawood Merchant was convicted by Bombay High Court for murder, criminal conspiracy, Arms Act in the Gulshan Kumar murder case was given life imprisonment.

Gulshan Kumar, the founder of the T-Series music label and a Bollywood movie producer, was killed on August 12, 1997, in the Juhu area of Mumbai. Several people were arrested and prosecuted in the murder case. (ANI)

