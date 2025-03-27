New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Supreme Court judges B R Gavai and Ujjal Bhuyan will be attending a legal awareness event for a couple of days this month in Arunachal Pradesh, the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) on Thursday said.

In a press release, the authority said the "mega legal awareness programme camp-cum-sewa apke dwar" aims to strengthen legal outreach and awareness among tribal communities in Dirang and Bomdila in West Kameng District and in Tawang.

Also Read | Thought of the Day for School Assembly in English: Inspirational Quotes With Meaning for Students To Share During Morning School Assembly on March 28, 2025.

Justice Gavai is the executive chairman of the NALSA.

Justices Gavai and Bhuyan, who will be attending the event on March 29 and 30, would also visit a jail aside from a children's home in Tawang, engaging with vulnerable groups to assess their legal needs and ensure access to justice.

Also Read | Just Stop Oil to End Disruptive Climate Protests.

"These camps are being organised for dissemination of information to the tribal communities for their legal empowerment under various key laws such as the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, the Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) Regulation, 1945, and the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Court Act, 2021," the release said.

The focus would also be on the NALSA (Protection and Enforcement of Tribal Rights) Scheme, 2015, the schemes of Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority and other central and state welfare schemes, it added.

"In Arunachal Pradesh, as per the 2011 Census, over 68 per cent of the population belongs to tribal communities, highlighting the pressing need for targeted legal initiatives to safeguard their rights and ensure their welfare," NALSA said.

Participants would receive on-the-spot legal assistance, enabling immediate access to legal aid, grievance redressal and welfare benefits, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)