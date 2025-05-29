New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to Directorate of Education, Delhi government and Action Committee of Unaided Recognised Private Schools on a plea challenging the Delhi High Court orders which allowed private schools on government land to increase tuition fees without prior approval of DoE.

A vacation bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih sought a response from DoE and a school body while hearing a plea filed by Naya Samaj Parents Association.

The petition challenged two orders of the High Court passed in April 2024, by which it allowed private schools on government land to increase tuition fees without prior approval.

The parents' association alleged that now private unaided schools in Delhi have also increased fees multifold, mostly by up to 100 per cent and taken penal actions against students, causing confusion and panic in the Delhi education system.

The petitioner sought to set aside the paragraph of the order by which it said private schools situated on government land are not bound to take prior permission from the DoE before hiking tuition fees.

The plea said the April 2024 orders of the High Court are against the previous directions of the division bench of the High Court and the Supreme Court.

"By setting aside this paragraph, clarity and consistency may be maintained in the application of fee hike regulations for schools on government land," the petition stated.

The petition also sought a stay of the High Court orders. (ANI)

