New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI)The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Uttarakhand government on a plea seeking permission to start a hydroelectric project in the Alaknanda river basin in the hill state.

The top court on August 13, 2013, expressed concern over the climate tragedy in Uttarakhand and prohibited the setting up of any new hydroelectric power project on the Alaknanda and Bhagirath river basins in the state till further orders.

"We would like to issue notice on the petition. Let them file their response and we will hear it on a non-miscellaneous day," the bench said.

A bench of Justices S A Nazeer and J K Maheshwari issued notice to the Uttarakhand government and sought its reply.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the petitioner GMR group, submitted that a second expert body (EB-II) has cleared the project and 10 years have gone and the project should be allowed.

"Government is supporting us. We have got all the permissions and clearances. Then why should somebody oppose the development in the country," Rohatgi said.

The top court asked the state government to file its response.

The apex court had taken suo motu cognisance of the 2013 Uttarakhand tragedy and asked the Union Environment ministry to form an Expert Body (EB) to assess the role of hydropower projects in escalating the impact of the flash floods.

