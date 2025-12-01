New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): The Supreme Court refused to entertain pleas seeking extension of the 'six-month deadline' time for the registration of Waqf properties as per the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, on Monday.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih suggested that the applicants seek the said relief by filing applications before the Waqf Tribunal, as per the 2025 Act.

"Since a remedy for the applicants is already available before the Waqf Tribunal, they may seek the same by December 6, which we are informed is the last date for the registration of property", the apex court said.

Counsels appearing for applicants submitted that the issues are not limited to the registration of Waqf properties in the UMEED portal, but also to their digitisation.

By the time the Tribunal considers applications with difficulties arising from the registration or digitisation of Waqf properties in the UMEED portal, the December 6 deadline would be over, the applicants argued.

The apex court, however, stated that any applicant facing a genuine difficulty in registering Waqf properties on the portal can seek an extension of the deadline from the Tribunal.

"If the time freezes (in the Portal), you cannot be held responsible. If the Tribunal allows you, your six months will be counted and your application will be considered. You do not require permission. If difficulty arises, you can always apply to us", the Court said. (ANI)

