New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to cancel the bail of one Mohammad Javed, accused in the 2022 brutal murder of Kanhaiya Lal Tailor.

While making its decision, a division bench of Justice M.M. Sundresh and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma considered the fact that, out of more than 170 witnesses, only eight have been examined by the prosecution. It also took note of the fact that the accused Javed was a teenager at the time of the incident.

The Court was hearing pleas filed by the son of the deceased victim, Kanhaiya Lal Tailor, and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeking cancellation of bail granted to the accused Mohammad Javed by the Rajasthan High Court.

However, during the hearing, the top court was not inclined to entertain the pleas. Thus, it disposed of the pleas and upheld Javed's bail.

The NIA has accused Javed of having aided the duo who beheaded Lal by conducting a recce of the area. However, he was granted bail by the Rajasthan HC on the ground that his location at the time of the incident was not clearly established.

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was beheaded inside his shop in Udaipur by two assailants in broad daylight on June 28, 2022, for allegedly posting content in support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. The beheading of the Udaipur tailor sent shockwaves across the country and sparked a public outcry.

According to police reports from 2022, the prime accused, Mohammad Riaz Attari and Ghaus Mohammad, entered Lal's shop pretending to get clothes stitched before attacking him with a knife and slitting his throat. They recorded the brutal murder and circulated the video on social media, claiming responsibility for the heinous act, which triggered national outrage and raised serious concerns about radicalisation and communal violence. (ANI)

