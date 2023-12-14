New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of IAS Saumya Chaurasia in a money laundering case, and also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on her for misrepresenting the facts to get a favourable order.

Chaurasia was deputy secretary to former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Also Read | Money Laundering Case: Supreme Court Extends Interim Bail Granted to AAP Leader Satyendar Jain Till January 8.

A bench of justices, Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma, refused to grant bail to Saumya Chaurasia.

Saumya Chaurasia was arrested in December 2022 in a money laundering case linked to the alleged coal levy scam. She has challenged the Chhattisgarh High Court order, which rejected her bail plea.

Also Read | Security Breach in Parliament: Delhi Police Produce Four Accused Before Court, Seek 15-Day Custody.

The top court, while imposing a fine on her, noted that there was an attempt to misrepresent the facts to get a favourable order.

The top court also said that it did not find any merit in the petition. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)