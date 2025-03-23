New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): The Supreme Court has released the inquiry report filed by Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay into the controversy involving High Court Justice Yashwant Varma, as per a press release by the Supreme Court.

In his report, the Delhi High Court Chief Justice said that he is of the prima facie opinion that the entire matter warrants a deeper probe.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI Dismisses Abetment to Suicide Theory, Submits Two Closure Reports in Cases Filed by Actor’s Father KK Singh and Ex-Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

The Supreme Court also released the response of Justice Yashwant Varma, who has denied the allegations and said that it clearly appeared to be a conspiracy to frame and malign him.

Justice Varma stated that no cash was ever placed in that storeroom either by him or any of his family members, and he said he strongly denounced the suggestion that the alleged cash belonged to them.

Also Read | BJP President Election: RSS Says 'No Differences With Bharatiya Janata Party, Election for Party Chief To Be Held Soon'.

The room which caught fire and where cash was allegedly found was an outhouse and not the main building where the judge and family reside, he stated.

The Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, Devendra Kumar Upadhyay, instructed Justice Yashwant Varma to preserve all communication on his phone while acting on the directive of the Chief Justice of India (CJI); this included conversations, messages, and data, as the controversy surrounding him continued to unfold.

Justice Varma, in a statement to Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay, refuted the allegations implicating him in the cash recovery incident.

According to media reports, a fire at the judge's house inadvertently led to the firefighters' recovery of cash. The cash was found initially by fire tenders when a fire broke out in the judge's residence on March 14. The judge was not present at his house. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)