New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI)

The Supreme Court Wednesday said that Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) as a statutory corporation is bound by the mandate of Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution as it directed fresh verification of the claim of absorption of temporary workers into a four-decades-old dispute.

It said that as a public employer, the recruitment process of the corporation must meet the constitutional standard of a fair and open process, and allowing for back-door entries into service is anathema to public service.

The top court-appointed a committee consisting of former judge of Allahabad High Court Justice P K S Baghel and former district judge Rajiv Sharma of Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Services to carry out a fresh verification of the claims of workers who claim to have been employed for at least 70 days in Class IV posts over a period of three years or 85 days in Class III posts over two years.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and Vikram Nath made the remarks while deciding a four-decades-old dispute of temporary/badli/ part-time workers who were engaged by the LIC to discharge its functions on a batch of pleas for their claims of absorption by the corporation.

“LIC as a statutory corporation is bound by the mandate of Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution. As a public employer, the recruitment process of the corporation must meet the constitutional standard of a fair and open process. Allowing for back-door entries into service is anathema to public service”, the bench said.

The bench in its 90-page verdict said that the remit of the Central Government Industrial Tribunal (CGIT) which resulted in the Dogra Report (named after its presiding officer) was confined to the process of verification, as distinct from an adjudication of rights and liabilities.

It held that the Dogra Report is flawed because the report failed to carry out an accurate verification of only those Class III workers who had put in at least 85 days of work in a period of two years and Class IV workers who had put in 70 days of work in a period of three years.

The bench said that the lists which are appended to the report contain patent inconsistencies and errors as a consequence of a failure to carry out an adequate verification.

“The report accepted the claims for absorption of those workers who were specifically governed by the decision of this Court in E Prabavathy (earlier verdict), in spite of an express stipulation to the contrary in the order of this Court dated October 23, 1992, as well as in…the Srivastav Award”, it said.

The bench said that a public employer such as LIC cannot be directed to carry out a mass absorption of over 11,000 workers on such flawed premises without following a recruitment process that is consistent with the principles of equality of opportunity governed by Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution.

“Such an absorption would provide the very back-door entry, which negates the principle of equal opportunity and fairness in public employment, which has been specifically decried by this Court in Secretary, State of Karnataka v. Umadevi (2006 verdict)”, the bench said.

It added that the dispute is now of antiquity tracing back to nearly four decades and finality has to be wrung down on the dispute to avoid uncertainty and more litigation.

“Nearly thirty-one years have elapsed since 1991. We have come to the conclusion that the claims of those workers who are duly found upon verification to meet the threshold conditions of eligibility should be resolved by the award of monetary compensation in lieu of absorption, and in full and final settlement of all claims and demands”, it said.

It directed that a fresh verification of the claims of workers who claim to have been employed for at least 70 days in Class IV posts over a period of three years or 85 days in Class III posts over a period of two years shall be carried out.

The bench said that the verification shall be confined to persons who were working between May 20, 1985, and March 4, 1991.

“All persons who are found to be eligible on the above norm shall be entitled to compensation computed at the rate of Rs 50,000 for every year of service or part thereof. The payment of compensation at the above rate shall be in lieu of reinstatement, and full and final settlement of all claims and demands of the workers in lieu of regularisation or absorption and notwithstanding the directions issued by this Court”, it said.

The bench said that in carrying out the process of verification, the Committee appointed by this Court shall not be confined to the certified list before the CGIT and shall consider the claims of all workers who were engaged between May 20, 1985, and March 4, 1991.

It said that for verification, LIC shall make available all the records at the Divisional level to the Committee appointed by this Court.

“It will be open to the workers concerned or, as the case may be, the Unions and Associations representing them, to make available such documentary material in their possession for the purpose of verification”, it said.

The top court added that the process of verification shall be carried out independently without regard to the Dogra Report, which is held to be flawed.

“The payment of compensation in lieu of reinstatement shall be effected by LIC within a period of three months from the date of receipt of the report of verification by the Committee”, it said.

