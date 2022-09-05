New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre on a plea that raised the issue of vacancies in the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

A bench of Justices S K Kaul and A S Oka issued notice to the Centre seeking a response within three weeks on the plea filed by NGO 'Common Cause'.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the NGO, said CVC has been held to be the most important integrity institution in the country.

"What is the position? How many people are manning this?" the bench asked.

Bhushan said two posts are laying vacant -- one for 25 months and the other for 15 months.

The plea has said that the authority has failed to fill in the vacancies in the CVC in time.

