New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday sought a chart mentioning the specific role of convicts, their age and the period underwent by them in matters pertaining to the 2002 Godhra train coach-burning case.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud asked the lawyers of both sides to prepare the chart with all relevant details.

The court passed these directions while hearing the bail pleas of some convicts sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2002 Godhra train coach-burning case.

The court asked the advocates on record appearing on behalf of the petitioner and state counsel to sit together and prepare one consolidated chart for the convenience of the bench.

Appearing for the State of Gujarat, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has vehemently opposed the convicts' bail pleas, saying that it was a grave crime. He submitted that it was the rarest of rare offences.

He submitted that the cases of convicts could not be considered for premature release under the Gujarat state's policy as TADA provisions had been invoked against them.

The court was hearing the bail pleas of some convicts in the matter. The state government has also filed appeals against the Gujarat High Court order which has commuted the sentence of some convicts from the death penalty to life imprisonment.

Around 58 people lost their lives when some coaches of Sabarmati Express were torched at the Godhra Railway Station in Gujarat on February 27, 2002. The incident triggered large-scale riots in Gujarat. A local court in 2011 convicted 31 accused and acquitted 63 people. Eleven accused were sentenced death penalty while the rest were awarded life imprisonment.

Later Gujarat High Court upheld the trial court decision to convict the 31 accused but commuted the death sentence of the 11 to life imprisonment. Convicts moved the Supreme Court challenging the Gujarat High Court order. (ANI)

