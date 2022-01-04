New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Allahabad High Court order granting bail to one of the main accused in the December 2018 Bulandshahr Violence Case in which a police officer was killed following a rampage over allegations of illegal cow slaughter.

The Court has directed the accused Yogesh Raj to surrender within a period of seven days.

At present, Yogesh Raj is out on bail from the Allahabad High Court.

The Court was hearing the petitions filed by the wife of the deceased police officer, who had opposed the bail in the Supreme Court.

Inspector Subodh Singh, who was the in-charge of the local Siyana police station, and a 20-year-old civilian Sumit Singh, were killed in the December 3, 2018 violence, which was allegedly instigated by Raj.

The mob went on a rampage over allegations of illegal cow slaughter and set Chingrawathi police post and dozens of vehicles on fire.

Sedition charges were slapped on 44 people who were accused of instigating the violence in the Chingravathi area of Bulandshahr.

As many as 44 people were sent to jail, out of which six have got bail eight months after the violence. (ANI)

