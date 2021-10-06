New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) The Supreme Court has decided to hear on Thursday the Lakhimpur Kheri case of Uttar Pradesh in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed as violence erupted during a farmers' protest.

As per the cause list uploaded on the apex court website, a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli would hear the matter.

Eight people were killed on October 3 as violence erupted during a farmers' protest claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.PTI ABA PKS SJK ABA

