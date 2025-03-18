New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would hear on April 15 the arguments in suo motu proceedings initiated over the Lokpal's order on entertaining complaints against sitting high court judges.

A three-judge special bench comprising Justices B R Gavai, Surya Kant and Abhay S Oka asked senior advocate Ranjit Kumar to assist the apex court as an amicus curiae in the matter.

Also Read | New Traffic Fines: INR 10,000 Penalty for Drunk Driving, INR 1,000 for Not Wearing Helmet As Stricter Motor Vehicle Rules and Increased Penalties Come Into Effect Across India.

The bench is dealing with a suo motu proceeding initiated over the January 27 Lokpal order.

The top court had on February 20 stayed the Lokpal's order, saying it was "something very, very disturbing" and concerned the independence of the judiciary.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 18, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

It had issued notice and sought responses from the Centre, the Lokpal registrar and the person who filed complaints against a sitting high court judge.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, had said that a high court judge would never fall within the ambit of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013.

The Lokpal had passed the order on two complaints filed against a sitting additional judge of a high court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)