New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the order of the Madras High Court which allowed Edappadi Palaniswami to continue as the interim general secretary of the AIADMK.

A bench of Justices Dinesh Maheswari and Hrishikesh Roy had reserved judgment on the matter on January 12.

The top court dismissed the petitions filed by O Paneerselvam.

The judgement came on batch of pleas concerning amendments made to the party bylaws during the July 11, 2022 general council meeting.PTI PKS

