Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 21 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Annamalai on Sunday slammed the state government over its decision to engage in the sale of bottled drinking water through Aavin company and alleged that the new scheme is to "benefit DMK party members".

Through a tweet, Annamalai said that doubts are being raised about the new scheme that the ruling party, DMK, is benefitted from it.

Taking to Twitter, Annamalai said, "The Tamil Nadu government has decided to engage in the sale of drinking water bottles through Aavin's company. How is it fair for the government to announce that it will sell drinking water without solving the drinking water problem, when the public, who are paying taxes for drinking water, are suffering without proper distribution of drinking water?"

The BJP chief also urged the state government to focus on measures to ensure clean drinking water for everyone and avoid bringing up new schemes to benefit party members.

"I urge the DMK government to focus on measures to ensure proper and clean drinking water supply to all people and avoid coming up with new schemes for the sake of their party members", he said.

He also said that Chief Minister MK Stalin who in 2015 protested against the sale of drinking water at a low price and that it should be provided free of charge, is now indulging in selling bottled water when his government is in power.

"In the year 2014-2015, CM MK Stalin protested that the government should not engage in the sale of drinking water at a low price, should be provided free of cost and free of charge in 2014-2015. So doubts arise that the DMK is to get the benefit", he said. (ANI)

