Gurugram, May 2 (PTI) A private school bus hit a tractor-trolley on Sohna road here on Monday morning, leaving the driver dead, police said.

However, the students and teachers escaped unhurt, they said.

According to the police, the accident happened around 8:00am at Sohna road, when the speeding bus hit the tractor-trolley from the behind,

The bus was on its way to G D Goenka World School.

The front part of the bus was completely damaged in the accident, they said, adding the bus driver was trying to overtake the tractor-trolley.

The driver of the bus identified as Ramhari, native of Lucknow, was injured in the accident. He was admitted to a hospital where he died in the afternoon.

A case has been registered against the driver of tractor-trolley who fled from the spot, ASI Ved Prakash said.

An FIR of death due to negligence has been registered against the tractor-trolley driver on the complaint of the bus conductor, he said.

A few weeks ago, a boy had died in the district after his school van ran over him while he was getting down from it.

A senior transport official said that under the Haryana government's 'Safe School Vehicle Policy', the speed governors are installed in buses but after getting the permit, these are removed from the vehicles.

As per the policy, school bus/vehicle should not exceed the speed limit of 50kmph in any part of the city.

