Nagpur, May 10 (PTI) A principal and a clerk of a private school here in Maharashtra were arrested on Monday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,500 from a retired teacher to sanction his pension proposal, an ACB official said.

Principal Anil Sagne (57) and senior clerk Prashant Kuralkar (52) had demanded a bribe from the teacher for issuing him a NOC which is required to be submitted with other forms in the treasury office.

The complainant retired from the school, located in Koradi, on August 31, 2020.

The accused duo didn't forward the teacher's pension proposal six months before his retirement, which is a norm, he added.

Sagne and Kuralkar were nabbed when they were accepting Rs 20,500 from the complainant at the office of the school earlier in the day.

A case has been registered under the Maharashtra Prevention of Corruption Act, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)