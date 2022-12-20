Chandigarh, Dec 20 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced that all schools in the state will open at 10 am from December 21 till January 21 due to foggy weather.

The closing time of the schools will remain the same, he said.

"In view of the safety of school students and teachers because of dense fog in the state, the timing of government, aided, recognised and private schools will be 10 am from 21-12-2022 to 21-01-2023,” said Mann in a tweet.

At present, schools start at 9 am and close at 3 pm.

Dense fog is being witnessed in most parts of the state.

