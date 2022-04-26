Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 26 (ANI): In view of the prevailing heat wave condition, the Odisha government announced the closure of all schools, colleges, universities and Anganwadi centres for five days in the state.

"In view of the prevailing heat wave condition in Odisha, classroom teaching (UG and PG) in all Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) coming under Department of Higher Education, Odisha shall remain suspended from April 27, 2022, to May 2, 2022," the Department of Higher Education said.

However, other activities of HEIs such as examination, evaluation, administrative work, and research work shall continue as usual.

Another notification issued by the Women and Child Development Department said it has decided to close all Anganwadi Centres in Odisha.

"All Anganwadi Centres in Odisha to remain close from April 26 to April 30 in view of the heatwave situation in the state," it said.

The School and Mass Education Department had announced the temporary suspension of classes in all schools for five days from Tuesday.

"All government and private schools coming under the department to remain closed from April 26 to April 30 in view of the heatwave situation in the state," it said.

Odisha is grappling with a severe heatwave with temperatures being reported above 40 degrees Celsius at several places across the state.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over interior Odisha during the next five days.

"IMD has issued a heatwave warning from April 26. Along with it, 27 cities recorded 40 or above temperature, and Balangir become the hottest station with 44 degrees Celsius," said Umashankar Das, Senior Scientist of IMD, Bhubaneswar. (ANI)

