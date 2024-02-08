Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 8 (ANI): A few schools in the Greater Chennai City Police limits received bomb threat e-mails on Thursday from an anonymous person, said police.

Greater Chennai City Police said that bomb detection and disposal squads and police personnel have been sent for anti-sabotage checks at these educational institutions and action is being taken to identify the culprit who sent these e-mails.

"Bomb threat e-mails were received at a few educational institutions in GCP limits. GCP/BDDS teams have been sent for Anti-Sabotage Checks in these educational institutions and action is being taken to identifying the culprit who sent these e-mails. Public are requested not to be panic," Greater Chennai City Police posted on social media platform X.

Meanwhile, bomb experts inspected Thuraipakkam Private School with a dog squad.

Due to the threat email, many schools in the city closed early, asking parents to take their children home.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

