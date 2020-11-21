Pune, Nov 21 (PTI) The schools in Pune city will remain closed for now and will not reopen from November 23 as decided earlier, Mayor Muralidhar Mohol said on Saturday.

The decision on reopening will be taken after a review meeting on December 13, he said.

Earlier, the schools in the city were set to reopen from Monday.

Mohol said the decision was taken after consultation with parents in view of the coronavirus situation.

