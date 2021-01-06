Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 6 (ANI): Schools in Punjab will reopen for Classes V to XII from January 7 with COVID-19 protocols in place, according to Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Wednesday.

The schools will remain open from 10 am to 3 pm.

Singla said that following persistent demand of parents, the Punjab government has decided to reopen all government, semi-government and private schools from January 7 onwards.

"Timings of the schools will be from 10 am to 3 pm and students only from class V to XII will be allowed to attend physical classes in the schools," he said.

The Punjab Government has also directed to ensure the safety of the children amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All schools will have to strictly follow guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Health Ministry.

Singla said that the education department had taken feedback from the school heads, who also suggested the department reopen the institutions before the annual exams for final revision of students.

"Capt Amarinder Singh launched Mission Shat Pratishat while presiding over an event for distributing smart phones to students of Class 12 on November 7 last year. After the announcement of the mission, the education department's cutting edge, particularly school teachers, are set to ensure a good result," he added. (ANI)

