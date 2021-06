Dehradun, Jun 30 (PTI) All government and private schools in Uttarakhand will open for online classes on Thursday, according to an official order.

They were closed in May for the summer vacations till June 30.

An order on opening of all schools for online classes across the state was issued here on Wednesday.

