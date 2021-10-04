Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 (ANI): Mumbai schools re-opened for classes 8-12 on Monday in adherence with the COVID-19 Standard Procedure Protocols (SOP).

Bai Kabibi School and Junior College located in the Bora Bazaar area of Mumbai is all prepared to welcome students after school has closed for more than one and half years.

Speaking to ANI, Ajit Dubay, a teacher in Bai Kabibi School said the school administration is very happy to meet students. The school has been decorated and prepared with all the safety measures.

"We are very happy, finally schools are re-opened, we will welcome the students with flowers and sweets," the teacher said.

Dubay who has been teaching Kabibi school for almost 20 years said everything was so good before March 2020, and then the unprecedented corona has changed everything in our lives.

"After the 20 years of union with students, physical disconnectivity for more than one and a half years was very difficult however, we were connected through the online medium," he told.

"It is a happy moment today as students will start coming to school," Dubay said.

Talking about the Covid management and the precautions, the teacher said, every precaution is in place, the school is fully prepared. The teachers are fully vaccinated, in case if anyone still left are appearing for the RT-PCR tests. All reports are negative therefore nothing to worry about.

Dubay further informed that a classroom has 20 sitting arrangements, one student will sit on a single bench.

"All the students have been asked to wear a mask and follow all the Covid guidelines.

Ravinder Gaurav, a staff member of the same school, said, "We are happy, finally schools are re-opened, we are waiting for students to come."

Raunak shah, a ninth standard student from Sir J J Fort Boys' High School, said he is happy for the offline classes and will meet his fellow batchmates.

"I am very happy, we are all friends will meet again after a long time. We will get good study in offline classes, online education was not that good,", he said. (ANI)

