New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): All schools will continue to remain closed in the national capital till September 30 and students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools in the areas outside containment zones from September 21 only on a voluntary basis for taking guidance from their teachers, Delhi Government has said.

A circular issued by Delhi government said that online classes and teaching-learning activities for students will continue as usual.

It said that students shall not be called to schools for any kind of activity till September 20 keeping in view, the spread of COVID-19. However, students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the containment zones only, on voluntary basis for taking guidance for their teachers.

This will be subjected to the written consent of their parents/guardians and will be permitted with effect from September 21 for which schools will be required to follow SOP which will be issued by the Health Ministry. (ANI)

