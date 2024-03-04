Hyderabad, Mar 4 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said that the first-ever Science Experience Centre, the foundation for which was laid here, would contribute to realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

The Minister of State for Science and Technology & Atomic Energy and Space (Independent Charge), was addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone for the Science Experience Centre and an exclusive Biofuel Centre on the premises of CSIR-IICT Hyderabad, an official release said.

Singh said that the Science Experience Centre will definitely inspire the young minds of our nation and encourage them to come up with innovative ideas for startups.

The centre is primarily engaged in spreading the culture of science in society, especially among students with a motto of 'Communicating Science to Empower People' by developing exhibits/exhibition/galleries etc, and also organising interactive science education programmes, he said in the release.

"The Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Culture have come together to set up the first-of-its-kind Science Experience Centre in Hyderabad, which is already a hub of several scientific institutions.

"This IICT is known for its contribution to the agri chemical industry, to the pharma industry, and a Science Experience Centre coming here will also serve the cause of sharpening the aptitudes amongst the youngsters who visit this place," Singh said.

PM Modi has repeatedly emphaised the need for integration of various streams of science and extended synergy amongst all the stakeholders, he said.

He further said that the government has been taking all initiatives for the development of a culture of science in the country. Events like the pandemic have only stressed the need to be equipped with science and technology and create awareness of society for science and scientific thinking, he said.

Singh also emphasised the need for developing scientific mindsets in the country and said "Science Centres play a pivotal role in eradicating superstition, developing scientific temperament in society by communicating science to the masses. I hope we will be able to see a more scientifically empowered society fulfilling our dream of Viksit Bharat by 2047."

Union Minister of Culture, Tourism, and DoNER, G Kishan Reddy, said the state-of-the-art Science Experience Centre will act as a catalyst for sowing the seeds of inquisitiveness, creativity, and innovation in the young minds.

Remote outreach programmes will be initiated once the centre is inaugurated so as to spread the scientific temper to remote schools and take up research early, he said.

"I hope that with the setting up of this centre and similar facilities across the country, more and more youth and young children will be attracted towards science and technology, which will help in our endeavour for Viksit Bharat by 2047, fulfilling the dream of our prime minister," Reddy said.

