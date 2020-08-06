Bhopal, (MP), Aug 6 (PTI) BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday condemned the desecration of Dr B R Ambedkar's statue in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district.

He had asked the administration to take stern action against the culprit, he added.

Also Read | Liquor Sale in Assam: Beer Bars Allowed to Serve Alcohol in Compliance With COVID-19 Guidelines; Know Timings.

"I strongly condemn the incident in Picchore town. Such incidents are very painful...people revere Ambedkar a lot as he framed the country's Constitution," Scindia said in a statement.

"I have directed the district administration to act sternly in the matter by identifying the culprit and also restore the statue with full honours," he said.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series India Pre-Bookings Now Open.

An unidentified, masked man on Tuesday night desecrated the statue which stands near the bus stand in Picchore. The police has announced a reward of Rs 5,000 for information about him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)