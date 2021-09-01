New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia virtually flagged off IndiGo's Delhi-Gwalior-Indore flight and Air India's Indore-Dubai flight on Wednesday, the civil aviation ministry stated.

The ministry's statement quoted Scindia as saying that the establishment of direct flight connectivity on the Delhi-Gwalior-Indore route aligns with the objectives of the "Sab Uden Sab Juden" initiative of the Union government.

Also Read | North Indians Face Most Extreme Levels Air Pollution in the World: Study.

"With the aerial connectivity of the two cities of Madhya Pradesh with immense potential, new opportunities will get a boost in sectors of trade and tourism," he mentioned.

IndiGo's flight on Delhi-Gwalior-Indore route will operate daily. Air India has been operating a direct flight from Indore to Dubai from 2019 which is recommencing now with this non-stop connection, the ministry's statement mentioned.

Also Read | Rajni Kaul, BBC’s First Hindi News Reader, Dies at 93 in Faridabad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)