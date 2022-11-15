Palghar, Nov 15 (PTI) The body of a 21-year-old scrap dealer was found on a roadside in Maharashtra's Palghar district and police suspect it to be case of murder, an official said on Tuesday.

A village police patil on Monday spotted the body on Bhiwandi road and alerted personnel of the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police commissionerate, Mandvi police station's senior inspector Prafulla Wagh said.

The police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

A case was registered against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) and search was on for the killers, the official said.

