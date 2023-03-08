Thane, Mar 8 (PTI) A major fire gutted a scrap godown located in a village near Navi Mumbai, officials said on Wednesday. No one was injured in the incident which occurred at around Tuesday midnight, disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said, adding that the godown is situated in Pimpri village on the Mumbra-Panvel road.

Three fire engines brought the blaze under control after nearly two hours.

