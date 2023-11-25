Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manoj Tiwari on Saturday said that the script of Delhi's 'liquor scam' was written in Telangana and that people are asking when AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and BRS MLC K Kavitha will go to jail in this matter.

The BJP MP, while addressing a press briefing here in the poll-bound state, said that his party has a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption.

"We have absolutely zero tolerance towards corruption. Anyone who is corrupt will be punished, whether that connection is with Delhi's liquor scam or with a scam in Telangana's village... The liquor scam in Delhi has a connection with Telangana. The script of the whole liquor scam was written in Telangana in which three people are already in jail and the remaining are going to go. People ask me when Arvind Kejriwal and Kavitha of BRS will go to jail, this is up to the agencies and the court," he said.

The BJP leader said, "Whether it is Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Satyendar Jain in jail or soon-to-go Arvind Kejriwal or K Kavitha, we will fight for truth and we have zero tolerance. We don't know when they will go to jail, but we are sure they will because any corrupt person cannot escape."

Earlier in March this year, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha appeared before the officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the national capital in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

The central agencies are already probing the alleged excise scam, and AAP's senior leaders Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia are already in jail in this connection.

The Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi will hear the bail petition of Singh in on November 28.

Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the case on October 4.

The Enforcement Directorate, earlier, claimed that Sanjay Singh and his associates played a part in the Delhi government's decision to give licenses to alcohol shops and merchants in 2020, causing losses to the state exchequer and violating anti-corruption laws. (ANI)

