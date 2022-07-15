New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Instead of the usual court hours that began at 10.30 am, the Supreme Court bench headed by Justice UU Lalit today decided to set an example by holding his court proceedings early at 9.30 am.

"In my view, ideally we should sit at 9 in the morning. I have always said that if our children can go to school at 7 in the morning, then why can't we come at 9 am," said Justice Lalit, who is next in the line to become Chief Justice of India.

The remarks of Justice Lalit came after senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing in one of the matters, appreciated the bench at the end of the hearing of the case for sitting earlier than the usual time.

A bench, also, comprising Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia responded that if the courts can start early, they can finish the day's work early and judges would get more time in the evening to read the case files for the next day.

On Friday the bench started working at 9.30 am, an hour earlier than the usual working hour of the top court.

The sitting hours at the Supreme Court are from 10.30 am to 4 pm, with a one-hour lunch break from 1 pm to 2 pm. (ANI)

