New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Ahead of the civic polls, the SDMC on Thursday announced that tax on one property will be exempted for native residents living in rural areas of South Delhi.

Leader of House in the BJP-led South Delhi Municipal Corporation, Inderjeet Sehrawat made the announcement after finalising the SDMC Budget.

"Any one property of owners of rural areas in south Delhi, who have been native residents of the region, irrespective the size of te property or economic status of the owner, shall be exempted from property tax," he said.

The move comes ahead of the civic polls in Delhi due in April.

The proposal made in SDMC's annual budget to increase property tax levied on residential and commercial properties, was also rejected by the Leader of House who finalised it on Thursday, in a special meeting of the House held at the Civic Center.

The education cess proposed in the budget by the municipal commissioner was also rejected by the civic body.

Recently, the EDMC too had rejected a hike in property tax, which was proposed in its budget in November.

Leader of House in SDMC said, in the final civic budget, an "increase has been proposed in the budget for moral science education from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 25 lakh" in SDMC shools.

"We have 568 schools, so more budget is needed to procure study material and other things," he said.

Seeking to augment its revenue, SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharati on November 23 had proposed to increase property tax levied on residential and commercial properties, and reduce the number of rate slabs from three to two.

Sehrawat on Thursday said, "There is everything in the budget for people of all age groups. For children of SDMC employees, studying in our primary schools, a scholarship has been proposed, worth Rs 2,000, Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,000 for top three students".

A number of discussions were held since the budget was first presented late November, and suggestions made accordingly, before being finalised by the Leader of House.

During the discussion on Thursday, he also proposed that no fee shall be charged for SDMC officials, its employees and their families for entering 'Waste To Wonder' Park and Bharat Darshan Park.

"Family members would include spouse, parents and children of the employees," he added.

The SDMC in its statement on Thursday also said, tender process to construct a parking facility with capacity to accommodate 238 cars at GK-2 Market; 81 cars at Amar Colony, and 225 cars at Punjabi Bagh (near cremation centre) has been started. Identification of place for construction of parking facility at Punjabi Bagh Club Road and B-1 Janakpuri has been done.

Six new applications to avail service like property tax filing, getting registrations done for births and deaths; general trade license, factory trade license, health trade license; and mobile attendance app for corporation employees have been developed, the statement said.

SDMC has set up 20 STPs with capacity to treat 50 kilolitres untreated water per day at 16 locations, and five water bodies have also been built at these places, it added.

Four PSA oxygen plants have been set up at Mata Gujri Hospital in Tilak Nagar, Poornima Sethi Hospital in Kalkaji and Nehru Nagar Chest Hospital, the civic body said in its statement on the final budget.

Initially, 40 booths will be allotted to provide healthy and nutritious food under Atal Ahar Yojana, it said.

Leader Of House also proposed to start development works in 1,731 colonies which have been regularised recently from councillor's fund, and "without permission from DSIIDC". A fund of Rs 50 lakh should be allotted to councilors of these colonies, he said.

