New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Congress councillor Abhishek Dutt on Wednesday proposed to name a street after late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Delhi.

Dutt has proposed to rename the Road Number 8 stretch from Andrews Ganj to Indira Camp.

In a letter to the civic body, Dutt said that the people living around Andrews Ganj Road Number 8 hail from Bihar.

"There is a strong demand from the local residents to name the Road No. 8 as 'Sushant Singh Rajput Marg' in memory of the late actor," read the letter.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

