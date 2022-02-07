New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) SDMC has set up 'slum support groups' to improve sanitation in slums as these will help in door-to-door segregated waste collection, officials said on Sunday.

"To improve services and to ensure other development work, SDMC has formed slum support groups. With the help of these groups, door-to-door segregated waste collection has been started," the civic body said in a statement.

"People living in slums are being appealed to keep their surroundings clean and are being requested to segregate dry and wet waste at household level," it said.

SDMC is making all efforts to improve sanitation services in slums, according to SDMC officials.

People can also register sanitation-related complaints on the 'SDMC 311' mobile application, it said.

SDMC in collaboration with RWAs and brand ambassadors is also focusing on segregation of waste at source, composting of wet waste and saying no to single-use plastic, it said.

Massive sanitation drive is being carried out in all four zones and people are being made aware of 'Swachh' initiatives, it added.

