Muzaffarnagar, Sep 28 (PTI) A group of people attacked an SDM's vehicle with sticks and stones when he went to supervise sanitation tasks in Kandhla town in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said.

According to a complaint lodged by Sub-Divisonal Magistrate Duvendra Singh, six people intercepted the sanitation work being executed by a team of Nagar Panchayat in Khel locality.

Also Read | JMI Admission Result 2021 Declared, Candidates Can Check The Results Online at jmicoe.in.

They abused the officials and damaged the SDM's vehicle, it said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Aftab Qureshi, Sadab Qureshi, Chunnu Qureshi, Latif Qureshi, Jan Mohammad and Furkan, police said.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh: Two Trekkers Dead, Over 10 Stranded at Khemenger Glacier Due to Bad Weather.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)