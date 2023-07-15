Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 15 (ANI): Amid the havoc created due to monsoon fury in Uttarakhand and worsening weather conditions, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is efficiently executing the operation of Kanwar Yatra, the challenging Char Dham Yatra and Hemkund Yatra in the state.

SDRF Commandant Manikant Mishra said, "The state's SDRF i.e. State Disaster Response Force is leading on every front on the lines of a skilled guard. Due to the heavy rains in the state in the last few days, the general public is facing many difficult situations. Somewhere people are trapped in their submerged homes due to waterlogging, and somewhere they are falling victim to accidents due to landslides and overflowing rivers."

He informed that after the onset of monsoon in the state, SDRF teams were deployed in 42 sensitive places of the state.

SDRF Commandant Mishra said, "These teams are equipped with modern rescue equipment. SDRF flood rescue teams rescued 250 people through rescue operations due to water-logging in many villages of Laksar and Khanpur areas of Haridwar district due to heavy rains and SDRF paramedics team provided necessary treatment to unwell people in the village. And medicines were also given. Rescues have been done for pregnant women enabled by the jawans keeping their personal safety in mind which has also been appreciated by the general public."

Many people stranded in Dakpathar, Rishikesh, Kotdwar etc. due to rain were also rescued by SDRF. The rescue operations were efficiently carried out by the flood rescue team using rafts, ducky boats, and remotely operated life buoys. The SDRF jawans have also been awarded a cash prize of Rs 1500 for handling the challenge.

Commandant Mishra also added, "In the month of July till now, 284 people were rescued through 36 rescue operations by SDRF in the entire state while 9 dead bodies were also recovered. Apart from this, searching for 6 missing people is being done continuously."

Along with monsoon rescue, he said commendable work is also being done by SDRF in handling the Kanwar Mela, Char Dham Yatra, Hemkund Sahib Yatra, Kailash Yatra, etc.

"So far 45 kanwariyas have been successfully rescued from drowning by SDRF in Kanwar fair. In the Char Dham Yatra, 150 people have been rescued, while the dead bodies of 9 people who died during the yatra have been handed over to the district police," he added.

Thousands of pilgrims stranded in travel routes obstructed by avalanches and landslides were also made to cross the landslide zone/danger zone safely. (ANI)

