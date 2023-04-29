New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) The MCD sealed over 10 illegal diaries and impounded 245 stray cattle across the national capital during the week, officials said on Saturday.

The action was carried out to ensure the safety of both the cattle and the general public, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said in a statement.

Also Read | Mumbai Metro Fare Discount: State Government Announces Massive Concession in Fares For Senior Citizens, Divyang Persons and Students from May 1.

"As part of the operation, 11 illegal dairies were also sealed in Sangam Vihar, Seelampur, Hastaal and Aya Nagar. These dairies were operating without the necessary permits and in violation of the law," the statement said.

By closing down the illegal dairies, the authorities hope to improve the health and safety conditions for the public, it said.

Also Read | Defamation Case: Gujarat High Court To Resume Hearing Rahul Gandhi's Appeal on May 2.

The joint operation was led by the Veterinary department in Keshopur, Khyaala, Barwala, Sangam Vihar, Dakshinpuri, Chhatarpur, Manglapuri, Aya Nagar, Vasant Vihar, Alaknanda, Roop Nagar, New Chandrawal, Malka Ganj, Vasant Kunj, Shyam Colony, Budh Vihar and and Rohini Sectors 3, 5, 7 and 8.

In the same operation, 245 stray cattle were impounded during the current week.

The MCD has also requested citizens to cooperate with the authorities to ensure their safety and welfare and that of the animals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)