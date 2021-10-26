Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 (ANI): Referring to NCB witness Kiran Gosavi's statement to media that he would soon surrender, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Faraskhana division of Pune Police, Satish Govekar on Monday said that they have no information about it and are still searching for him.

"There's news about accused Kiran Gosavi in media, we're still searching for him and as and when we get more information we'll share with you. Details about his location can't be disclosed, our teams are still investigating the matter and we don't have any information about his surrender yet," Govekar said.

Also Read | AY.4: COVID-19 Delta Variant Sub-Lineage Cases Raises Concern in India, Says NCDC Report.

He further informed that a case was registered against Gosavi with the Faraskhana Police Station, wherein one of the two accused had been arrested.

A case was registered against Gosavi with Faraskhana police station of Pune city on May 19, 2018, for allegedly committing fraud by promising a person a job in Malaysia by taking money.

Also Read | Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Series Launch on October 28: What We Know So Far.

However, he neither returned the money nor offered the job to the complainant. The accused was booked under sections 419, 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of the Intellectual Technology (IT) Act.

Chargesheet was filed in the court as the accused was not found. He is still wanted in the case.

Other than this, a case of fraud has also been registered against Gosavi at the Kelwa Police station in Palghar on October 18. As per the police, he had duped people of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of sending them abroad for jobs.

Notably, the bodyguard of Gosavi, Prabhakar Rohoji Sail has alleged that he took Rs 50 lakh from an individual after the raid at the cruise ship.

In conversation with ANI, Gosavi said, "All allegations are false. They fabricated stories and are changing directions (of probe)."

He also alleged that it was him who was being threatened and said, "It's I who was being threatened that I led to his (Aryan Khan's) arrest, I received phone calls."

Gosavi told ANI that he would soon surrender outside Maharashtra and that all speculations would be cleared there forth. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)