Jammu, Jul 29 (PTI) A search operation was launched in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Tuesday following the suspicious movement of three persons, officials said.

The search operation was launched after a woman spotted three suspected persons in the Rajbagh area late Monday night, they said.

A joint team of the Indian Army, police and Special Operations Group (SoG) is engaged in the search and vigilance has been intensified in the area and along the highway, said the officials, adding they are combing the area around the Ujh river -- a known infiltration route from across the border.

The locals have been urged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police, the officials said.

